Nets vs. Wizards
The Nets played the Washington Wizards in an NBA game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Verizon Center.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards reacts to a basket by a teammate against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets and Trey Burke #33 of the Washington Wizards battle for a loose ball during the second half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards reacts after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards guard Trey Burke (33) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards battles Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets for a loose ball during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets hangs from the rim after being fouled by Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Sheldon McClellan #9 of the Washington Wizards dribbles in front of Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards battles Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets for a loose ball during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Marcin Gortat #13 of the Washington Wizards battles Trevor Booker #35 and Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket past multiple Brooklyn Nets defenders during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. , right, fights for the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards shoots in front of Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Trey Burke #33 of the Washington Wizards dribbles up the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards dribbles up the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards shoots in front of Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on December 30, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) scrambles for the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) competes for the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) chases the loose ball next to Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Washington.
