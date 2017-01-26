CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert’s rookie season is just 24 games old, but the trend on his performance graph is angling sharply upward not only in terms of raw numbers but based on the growing confidence coach Kenny Atkinson has expressed in the Nets’ first-round draft pick.

When the Nets’ offense stalled while losing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to Miami on Wednesday night, the coach put the ball in the rookie’s hands, and Atkinson recently expressed hope LeVert will become the Nets’ defensive stopper even against the LeBron James’s of the world.

That’s a tall order, but LeVert likely will get a shot to contain “King James” Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena, where the Nets (9-36) face the defending NBA champion Cavaliers (30-14), who have been reeling with losses in six of their past eight games.

LeVert’s breakout game was his career-high 19-point effort in a 116-108 loss to the Cavs on Jan. 6 at Barclays Center. James scored 36 points, but when LeVert covered him, the four-time MVP had to work for it.

At the time, Ohio native LeVert spoke of it as a dream come true to face James, but now, he’s downplaying the matchup. “I’m just going to go in there and compete, play hard on the defensive end, lock in on what he likes to do and try to stop him from doing what he wants to do and then just play hard,” LeVert said. “Honestly, it’s not just LeBron, it’s anybody. I play hard every game.”

Atkinson is confident the 6-7 wing man has the length, speed and athleticism to defend multiple positions. “I think Caris can guard one through three,” Atkinson said, meaning both guard positions and small forward. “I think he’s fast enough to guard the one, has the size to guard the two position.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“With starting threes, it’s a little difficult, you know, the LeBron James’s of the world. But I think that’s the future for him. You’re putting him on their hot player or their best players. As he gets stronger, I think that will be his role.”

His offense isn’t bad either. In the past 10 games, LeVert has averaged 10.9 points while shooting .534 from the field and contributing 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.1 minutes. For all of January, his .526 field-goal percentage is the highest among all rookies with at least 50 shot attempts.

“Right now I feel like he’s a darn good pick-and-roll player,” Atkinson said after the Miami loss. “He did some good things and made some young mistakes. There’s got to be a balance between getting Brook [Lopez] the ball in the post and playing pick-and-roll.”

The significance of Atkinson’s words isn’t lost on LeVert. “Obviously, I’m a young guy,” he said, “so to get that kind of trust from the coach is big for me.”