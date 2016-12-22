Celebrities at Brooklyn Nets games
See the famous faces spotted courtside for Brooklyn Nets games during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 NBA seasons.
New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall looks on from court side in the first half of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Former tennis player John McEnroe watches from the sideline during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 14, 2016.
Super model Adriana Lima attends a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, left, sits beside former President Bill Clinton, center, as the pair watches an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in New York.
USA Swimmer Lia Neal looks on during the game between the Brooklyn Nets vs the Boston Celtics during their game at the Barclays Center on November 23, 2016 in New York City.
Rapper Lil Wayne shakes hands with Jordan Clarkson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a during a 125-118 Laker win over the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Beyonce watches during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Singers Jay Z, left, and Beyonce watch during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Los Angeles.
New York Islanders' Matt Martin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016.
Spike Lee reacts during the second half of an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, at the Barclays Center. The Nets won 110-104.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attends a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays attends a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather attends a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York.
Actor Kelsey Grammar, left, joined Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive, court side to watch the Kings play the Brooklyn Nets in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 13, 2015.
Singer R. Kelly attends the Brooklyn Nets vs the Atlanta Hawks at The Barclays Center on November 17, 2015.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shakes hands with former president Bill Clinton as Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on Monday, November 2, 2015.
Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, left, smiles as a spectator takes a selfie with former President Bill Clinton, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in New York.
Model Hannah Ferguson, left, and Hailey Clauson, right, watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in New York.
