Nets vs. Hornets
The Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Time Warner Cable Arena.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, right, argues a call with official Tony Brothers, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets' Justin Hamilton (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, argues a call with an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb (3) looks to pass as Brooklyn Nets' Justin Hamilton (41) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.