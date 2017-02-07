Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris, right, runs into Charlotte (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris, right, runs into Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    Nets vs. Hornets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Time Warner Cable Arena.

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, right, argues
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, right, argues a call with official Tony Brothers, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives past Charlotte
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives past Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) drives against Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets' Justin Hamilton (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, argues
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, argues a call with an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb (3) looks to pass
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb (3) looks to pass as Brooklyn Nets' Justin Hamilton (41) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.