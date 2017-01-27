Nets vs. Cavaliers
The Nets face LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Sean Kilpatrick (6) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Quincy Acy, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) duirng the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Isaiah Whitehead (15) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.
