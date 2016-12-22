Nets vs. Warriors
The Nets fell to the Golden State Warriors, 117-101, on Thursday at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez sinks a reverse layup defended by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts after sinking a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick sinks a layup against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots over Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin for a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin drives the ball defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin drives the ball defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin drives the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks to Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez puts up a shot for a basket past Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez and Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin defend Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry under the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez reacts after sinking a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic sinks a three-point basket past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez attempts a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.