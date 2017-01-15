Subscribe
    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nets vs. Rockets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets fell to the Houston Rockets, 137-112, on Sunday at Barclays Center.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot over James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets for a basket during the first half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers on his teammates as they play against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets blocks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets blocks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Joe Harris #12 and Justin Hamilton #41 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Joe Harris #12 and Justin Hamilton #41 of the Brooklyn Nets defend against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn.

