It has been less than two weeks since the Jan. 23 announcement that Nets point guard Jeremy Lin suffered a setback during rehabilitation of his strained left hamstring and would miss another three to five weeks. A report surfaced Friday that Lin will be reassessed shortly, and there he was on the court getting up shots Friday night before the Nets faced Indiana.

That was the first public sign of a return to basketball activity by Lin. Coach Kenny Atkinson declined to provide an update on his status, even though he said he had a “good talk” with Lin a few minutes before his pregame news conference.

Asked if Lin is scheduled for a reassessment, Atkinson said: “I’m not sure, to be quite honest. When the update happens is when I get the thing. When we know something definitive, we’ll let you know.”

Re-trey-ning

In their previous three games, the Nets shot 22.2 percent from three-point range (16-for-72), but poor shooting doesn’t concern Atkinson as much as the low frequency. An average of 24 three-point attempts in a three-game span is way below their season average of 32.4. “I don’t think we’re taking enough of them, not getting enough open looks from there,” Atkinson said. “I think teams are doing a better job closing out on us. But we should have counters. I think we should be getting to the rim easier.”

Fresh Brook

Starting Sunday, the Nets face three games in four days. Don’t be surprised if center Brook Lopez rests for the sixth time this season. “I worry about the minutes toll on Brook,” Atkinson said. “We’ve asked him to do a lot, and we have to understand his situation. He doesn’t want that excuse. But how can we keep him as fresh as possible? It’s a constant discussion.”