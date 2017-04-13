Nets clean out lockers

The Nets met with the media and cleaned out their lockers on Thursday at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn after finishing the regular season with an NBA worst 20-62 record.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard KJ McDaniels speaks with the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard KJ McDaniels speaks with the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Anne Hack Photography) (Credit: Anne Hack Photography) Gina Somers of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as a real estate sales agent at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mount Sinai. BZMOVE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin exits after speaking to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard KJ McDaniels speaks with the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard KJ McDaniels speaks with the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard KJ McDaniels speaks with the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin speaks to the media on the day the Nets wrap up their season at HSS Training center on Thursday, April 13, 2017.