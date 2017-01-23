Nets point guard Jeremy Lin, who has played in only 12 games this season, will be out another three to five weeks, the club announced Monday morning. While undergoing rehabilitation for his second left hamstring injury this season, Lin suffered a setback.

“Jeremy re-aggravated his left hamstring and will be out approximately three to five weeks as he continues to work towards a full recovery,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates, however, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.”

Lin first injured his hamstring in the fifth game of the season and missed the next 17 games over a span of 40 days.

He returned for seven games before suffering what was described as another left hamstring injury in a different part of the hamstring in a Dec. 26 game against Charlotte.

Lin has missed 13 games since then and now most certainly will not return until sometime after the All-Star break in late February.