Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 59° Log in Log out
Sections

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    The Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin looks on (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)

    The Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin looks on after the match against the Los Angeles Clippers of the 2015 NBA Global Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.

    Jeremy Lin's various hairstyles

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets are the sixth NBA team Jeremy Lin has been on, but in his seven-year career, he's had many different hairstyles.

    New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17)
    (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)

    New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17) is seen during pregame warmups before a game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012 in Miami.

    Jeremy Lin of the Houston Rockets answers questions
    (Credit: AP / Chiang Ying-ying)

    Jeremy Lin of the Houston Rockets answers questions during a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012.

    The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin answers questions from
    (Credit: AP / Wally Santana)

    The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin answers questions from media during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin in action during
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013, in Philadelphia.

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin warms up
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, in Denver.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin listens to
    (Credit: AP / Wally Santana)

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin listens to questions during a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, July 18, 2014.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin poses during
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin poses during a video shoot on the team's NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in El Segundo, Calif.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin smiles against
    (Credit: AP / Danny Moloshok)

    The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin smiles against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA Basketball game, Tuesday, March 10, 2015, in Los Angeles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin poses for a
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin poses for a photo during the team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

    Jeremy Lin of the Charlotte Hornets signs his
    (Credit: AP / Kin Cheung)

    Jeremy Lin of the Charlotte Hornets signs his autographs to students in a school for the NBA Care Legacy Project in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin watches from the
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin watches from the bench during the second half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Dallas.

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin walks to the
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin walks to the foul line in the second half of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being called for a foul against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin during a game
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin during a game against the Golden State Warriors Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) during the
    (Credit: AP / David Zalubowski)

    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) during the second half of a game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Denver.

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin loses the ball
    (Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin loses the ball while being defended by Boston Celtics' Jonas Jerebko during the second half of the Charlotte Hornets 114-100 win over the Boston Celtics in a game in Boston Monday, April 11, 2016.

    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin walks on the
    (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)

    Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin walks on the court during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Miami.

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being called for a foul during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, April 25, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is introduced
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is introduced as a new Nets basketball player during a press conference at the HSS Training Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.

    Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) looks on
    (Credit: . / Adam Hunger)

    Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) looks on during media day at the Brooklyn Nets training facility in Brooklyn on Sept. 26, 2016.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.