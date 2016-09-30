Jeremy Lin's various hairstyles
The Nets are the sixth NBA team Jeremy Lin has been on, but in his seven-year career, he's had many different hairstyles.
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17) is seen during pregame warmups before a game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012 in Miami.
Jeremy Lin of the Houston Rockets answers questions during a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012.
The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin answers questions from media during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013.
The Houston Rockets' Jeremy Lin in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013, in Philadelphia.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, in Denver.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin listens to questions during a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, July 18, 2014.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin poses during a video shoot on the team's NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in El Segundo, Calif.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Jeremy Lin smiles against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA Basketball game, Tuesday, March 10, 2015, in Los Angeles.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin poses for a photo during the team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.
Jeremy Lin of the Charlotte Hornets signs his autographs to students in a school for the NBA Care Legacy Project in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin watches from the bench during the second half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Dallas.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin walks to the foul line in the second half of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being called for a foul against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin during a game against the Golden State Warriors Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) during the second half of a game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Denver.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin loses the ball while being defended by Boston Celtics' Jonas Jerebko during the second half of the Charlotte Hornets 114-100 win over the Boston Celtics in a game in Boston Monday, April 11, 2016.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin walks on the court during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Miami.
The Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lin reacts to being called for a foul during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, April 25, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is introduced as a new Nets basketball player during a press conference at the HSS Training Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) looks on during media day at the Brooklyn Nets training facility in Brooklyn on Sept. 26, 2016.
