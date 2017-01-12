You won’t get much of a Jeremy Lin update from the Nets, but the team’s injury-nagged point guard said he hopes to be back in action in the coming weeks, according a Chinese-language interview posted on YouTube.

Lin, who spoke to CCTV NBA Prime Time in a partially-subtitled segment posted on the site, said if it was up to him, he’d be back already from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since Dec. 26. Lin, the crown jewel of the last offseason’s free-agent signings, has only played 12 games this season because of hamstring injuries.

“I think the recovery is faster than last time,” said Lin, who was out from Nov. 2 to Dec. 10. “It’s hard to judge. I hope to be back to playing in couple weeks but I’m not sure.”

Lin added that he currently feels well enough to play, but Nets doctors believe otherwise. Coach Kenny Atkinson said that was just Lin being “like every player” but the Nets “listen to our performance team.”

“That’s Jeremy being competitive,” he said. “That’s him wanting to be out there and help his teammates, that’s the way I look at it. We’ll continue to evaluate. To me, he’s progressing nicely. No update now, basically.”

Pelicans still high on Diallo

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Centereach’s Cheick Diallo is just going through typical rookie growing pains and he’s confident he’ll find his groove. Diallo, who was recalled Thursday night from the Long Island Nets under the NBA’s flexible assignment system, is “a guy that just needs experience,” Gentry said. “I think he’s a better player right now than he was a month ago or a week ago . . . He didn’t play at all at the University of Kansas and so, this is just a learning process for him. It’s going to take a little time, but I like who he is and I really like what he can become.”

Diallo came into Thursday night’s game averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in six games. Originally from Mali, he played at Our Savior New American.

McCullough gets record

The Nets recalled Chris McCullough from the D-League before the game after McCullough scored a L.I. franchise record 37 points in an afternoon game.