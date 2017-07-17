The Nets don’t have too many believers for the 2017-18 season after they finished with an NBA worst 20-62 record last season.
But that didn’t stop Jeremy Lin from declaring that Brooklyn will be a playoff team this season.
“We’re making the playoffs,” Lin said in an Instagram Live video during a visit to Taiwan. “I don’t care what anybody tells me.”
The Nets traded their best player in Brook Lopez to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov two days before the NBA Draft. Lin, who was limited to 36 games because of injuries last season, said in the video that he’s looking forward to playing with Russell.
“He’s good,” Lin said. “Got a chance to meet him out in Vegas for Summer League. . . . I can’t wait to play with him. We’re going to do some serious damage next year.”
