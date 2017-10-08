Knicks vs. Nets preseason

The Nets hosted the Knicks in an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas works around Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah blocks Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin's shot during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson controls the ball under the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas reacts to being fouled against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drives to the paint against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas drives around Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack drives hard to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends an NBA preseason game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe shoots a three-point shot against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson brings the ball upcourt against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin goes for the layup against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe shoots a three-pointer against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker goes up for the basket against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell drives hard along the baseline against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson directs his team against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell goes up for the basket against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is fouled by New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe takes a three-point shot against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin shoots a three-pointer against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert dunkd against the New York Knicks during an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Barclays Center.
