In their second year of existence, the D-League Long Island Nets will move to renovated Nassau Coliseum from Barclays Center, and general manager Sean Marks on Monday said they will be an integral part of the Nets’ operation. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, rosters will increase to 17 players with at least a pair of two-way contracts for D-League players.
Asked if he might prefer to stash a draft pick in Europe for a season or two, Marks said, “I really like what’s happened in Long Island with the Nets. So whether it’s a two-way guy, or whether one of our guys is assigned down there, I have absolutely no problem with it. It could be a European guy, it could be one of our draft picks playing with Long Island or us.”
