Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 30° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and Brooklyn (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    Nets vs. Heat

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets take on the Miami Heat on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, foreground, and Miami
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, foreground, and Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) looks for
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington, left, and center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) drives past
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) takes a
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) takes a shot against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) goes up
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) and Justin Hamilton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Miami.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Quincy Acy of the Brooklyn Nets looks on Nets give Acy a multiyear deal

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.