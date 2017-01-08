Misery loves company? The Nets welcomed the 76ers to Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon in the hope they could improve their NBA-worst record against the second-worst team after losing 10 of their previous 11 games.

Alas, the Nets’ suffering continued as the 76ers took control with a 13-0 run late in the final period on their way to a 105-95 triumph. And the Nets can’t even take solace in positioning themselves for the No. 1 draft pick in a year when they must switch places with the Celtics in the draft.

The Nets blew an 11-point halftime lead with one of their trademark awful third quarters. They were outscored 32-16 and shot 33.3 percent with seven turnovers to trail by five going to the fourth. But after dropping further back, they put together a 12-2 burst that included two threes by Sean Kilpatrick for an 85-84 lead.

But as time wound down, the 76ers struck for a 13-0 run, including the last six points by Robert Covington, to take command with a 101-87 lead. The Nets missed six shots and had three turnovers in that span.

Brook Lopez led the Nets (8-28) with 26 points but got scant help on offense as the rest of the starting lineup managed a total of 21 points. Justin Hamilton had 16 off the bench, but the Nets scored just 34 second-half points and committed 22 turnovers leading to 22 points for Philadelphia (10-25). The 76ers got 20 points from Joel Embiid, 18 from Dario Saric and 15 each from Covington and Nik Stauskas.

“Right now, we’re erring on the side of paying more attention to the defense,” coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game, “but obviously, our offense has to improve if we’re going to get out of this slump.”

The Nets came out of the gate quickly, building a 22-11 lead after consecutive three-pointers by Hamilton, who had been in a prolonged shooting slump before breaking out recently. That pair of threes made him eight of his last 12 from distance.

The 76ers fought back to tie the game at 31 early in the second period, but Lopez, who finished the first half with 18 points, scored seven in a 9-0 Nets’ run to end the half. Atkinson said the Nets needed balance between their defense and offense and got it in the first half as they shot 55.3 percent and held the 76ers to 32.7 percent.

The question was whether they could sustain that kind of efficiency for another 24 minutes. It turned out they couldn’t even sustain it for the first 4:42 of the third quarter. That’s how long it took them to score. The 76ers began the period on a 13-0 run fueled by six points from Embiid to take a brief lead before a three-point play by Lopez put the Nets back in front at 60-59.

Bojan Bogdanovic followed with a three-pointer, but the 76ers responded with a 17-3 run that included a pair of threes by Stauskas for a 76-66 lead. The Nets cut that margin in half by the end of the period but once again found themselves in comeback mode entering the fourth quarter.