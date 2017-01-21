CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One night after breaking an 11-game losing streak and a 15-game road losing streak, the Nets found themselves locked in a stretch duel with the Hornets Saturday night at Spectrum Center. But they hadn’t won back-to-back games all season and that streak remained intact as they fell to a flurry of late threes in a 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

Tied entering the fourth quarter, the teams traded the lead nine times in less than nine minutes before Nicolas Batum converted a four-point play with 3:21 left to give the Hornets a 101-98 lead. When Batum followed a Nets miss with another three at the 2:50 mark for a six-point lead, the Hornets had the Nets on the ropes. A three by Kemba Walker made it a 10-0 run for a 107-98 Charlotte lead and the Nets couldn’t recover.

Brook Lopez led five Nets (9-34) in double figures with 24 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points, Quincy Acy scored 14, Sean Kilpatrick 13 and Randy Foye 11 with five assists. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Ramon Sessions topped the balanced Hornets (23-21) with 17 points apiece, and Batum and Walker each scored 16.

Coming off their best performance of the season — a 29-point blowout Friday at New Orleans in a game in which they scored a season-high 143 points — the challenge for the Nets was to show they could do it again.

“I think as a coach you’re nervous because you’re trying to avoid the prototypical letdown,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Can we get stops out of the gate? Charlotte’s too good defensively to think we’re going to come in here and score a ton of points. I hope we can keep them in control, try to keep the game fairly close and have a shot at the end. But I continue to say, defense has got to give us a chance here on the road.”

Trevor Booker and Sean Kilpatrick, both of whom were rested in New Orleans, were in the starting lineup Saturday night. But instead of coming out of the gate aggressively as they did against the Pelicans, the Nets stumbled and allowed a 16-0 Hornets run, including six points by Kidd-Gilchrist, for a 16-4 lead. The Nets made only one of their first 12 shots and had three turnovers in that span.

Just before the end of the first quarter, the Hornets pushed their lead to 17 points. Acy hit a late three to cut the Nets’ deficit to 28-14, but it was their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. Back-to-back threes by Foye in the second period drew the Nets within seven, but they couldn’t sustain any momentum and trailed by 14 at halftime. The defensive pressure that was so effective against the Pelicans was absent against the Hornets, who shot 54.5 percent in the opening half.

That mentality changed in the third quarter as the Nets came out aggressively for the second night in a row. After falling 16 points behind, Lopez and Kilpatrick each had five points in a 15-2 run that cut the deficit to 64-61.

Then it was time for the Nets’ second unit to reprise its strong play against New Orleans. Near the end of the third period, they put together a 14-6 run to take a 81-79 lead on a three-pointer by Foye before ending the quarter tied at 81.