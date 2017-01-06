HIGHLIGHTS LeBron scores 36, Kyrie 32 at Barclays

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said one of the best things about playing the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers would be the chance to learn from them. What the Nets learned is they need to put together a cast of superstars if they ever hope to contend for a title again.

It was hard enough for the Nets to try and contain LeBron James, who went off for 36 points. But when Kyrie Irving added 32, including 16 in the fourth quarter after the Nets pulled within six, the Cavs pulled away to a 116-108 victory Friday night at Barclays Center.

If there was hope for the future, however, it was the performance of Nets first-round rookie Caris LeVert. Trailing by 24 points late in the third quarter, the Nets made an improbable 25-7 run to cut the Cavs’ lead to 86-80 early in the fourth. LeVert, who often was matched against James on defense, was in the thick of it with eight points in that span, including a three-pointer at the end of it.

Atkinson said the play of LeVert and fellow rookie Isaiah Whitehead helped trigger the comeback: “We’ve got a competitive group of guys. I’m proud of the way we fought in the fourth quarter,” he said. “You get worried when you have a defensive performance like we did [Thursday at Indiana]. But Caris and Isaiah played important minutes against the world champs. That’s really positive. We don’t back down from anybody, especially at home.”

With James still on the bench at the start of the final period, Irving stepped up to score 12 straight points in a 12-2 Cleveland surge to give them a 98-82 lead. The Nets cut it to 113-106 on a layup by Trevor Booker with 1:13 left, but the Cavs would not be denied.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets (8-27) with 23 points , LeVert had a career-high 19, Brook Lopez scored 17, Booker added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Whitehead totaled 10 points and 10 assists. The Cavs (27-8) also got 17 points and 13 rebounds from third star Kevin Love. Cleveland was 31 of 43 at the foul line despite nine misses by Tristan Thompson, and the Nets only got to the line 19 times, converting 17.

For the second time this season, the Nets ran into the defending champion Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back. To make matters worse, they were coming off a loss at Indiana in which they were thoroughly dominated, but coach Kenny Atkinson expressed confidence in their resilience.

“I expect our guys to bounce back from last night,” Atkinson said before the game. “All season we’ve always shown resiliency, especially at home when we’ve got a great crowd in front of us. Our guys have always done a great job. I expect the same. I expect 15 competitors to give a great fight. I tell the guys these are the fun games. You’re playing against the best. It’s a great experience for all of us, and doing it here at Barclays is pretty cool.”

Uh, about that home crowd. It was more like a “home away from home” crowd with so many in the house to see James and co-stars Irving and Love. But Atkinson was right about his team, which came out with a spirited defensive effort in the first half, holding the Cavs to a 40.8 shooting percentage.

A dunk by Trevor Booker had the Nets in front of the champions, 35-34, midway through the second period, but that’s where the Cavs took control with a 16-1 run that included 10 points from James for a 50-36 lead just before the Nets scored the final three points of the half. The crowd was roaring approval during that stretch when a turnover led to a run-out dunk by James and he followed up with a fast-break layup.

After a scoreless first half in his first start for the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie had a three-point play and pair of foul shots in a Nets surge that cut their deficit to 57-49 in the third period. But they couldn’t contain the Cavs’ “Big Three” as they put together a 22-6 run that included six points from Irving and seven from Love in the process of building a 79-55 advantage late in the third period.

As bad as that sounded, it represented progress over the Nets’ visit to Cleveland on Dec. 23 when they trailed by a season-high deficit of 46 points in the third quarter.