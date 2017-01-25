Coming off the Rio Olympics, where he was the leading scorer by a wide margin with an average of 25.3 points, Bojan Bogdanovic seemed primed for a hot start. But he went through a nine-game dry spell in November when he struggled with .302 shooting from three-point range.

Bogdanovic apparently turned the page when the New Year began. During January, he is shooting .439 from three-point range, which is fourth in the NBA among players with at least 65 attempts during the span behind only Otto Porter, Isaiah Thomas and Carmelo Anthony. For the season, Bogdanovic leads the Nets in three-point percentage (.378), has topped the 20-point mark 10 times and he became the second-fastest Net to reach 300 made threes, doing it in 200 games to rank behind only Kerry Kittles (193 games).

“It took him awhile to adjust to how we’re playing,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It’s different than other systems he was playing. I think we want him to be a great catch-and-shoot guy. Sometimes, he gets caught up in his step-back threes and off the dribble.

“What I liked in the beginning of the season and what I’d like him to get back to is finishing at the rim. I think he’s kind of backed off there. But we need his shooting with the amount of threes that we shoot.”

Pride Night

The Nets Wednesday night held their first-ever Pride Night in support of the LGBTQ community. Activities included a pregame panel discussion featuring former Nets center Jason Collins, the first active openly gay athlete in NBA history . . . Joe Harris (sprained ankle) missed his third straight game . . . For the second straight game, the Nets started Randy Foye in place of Harris in the backcourt with former D-Leaguer Spencer Dinwiddie, a combination that gave the Nets their 19th different starting lineup when they were paired in Monday night’s loss to San Antonio.