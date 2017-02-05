Caris LeVert, who had moved into the starting lineup Friday, did not start or play at all Sunday because of a sore right knee. “Nothing big, just precautionary,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “A little soreness. Just playing it conservative.”

LeVert said, “It probably just got sore from playing hard in the [Friday] game. It wasn’t anything too major, just a little soreness. It was nagging a little bit. We took today off, we have another [day] off [Monday]. We thought that would be enough for the next game.”

He said he does intend to play Tuesday.

Hollis-Jefferson struggles

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did not make a case to keep his job as starting power forward in a smallish lineup. He played only 19 minutes, 41 seconds, during which time the team’s point differential was a minus-16. Overall, the Raptors outscored the Nets in the paint, 58-38.

Trevor Booker, the displaced starter, had arguably the best game of all the Nets with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a plus-8 differential. “I knew coming in before I signed here there were going to be some growing pains especially with the younger players,” he said. “I’m taking it all in stride and staying positive with everything.”

Acy sprains ankle

Quincy Acy, who earned a contract with his recent energetic play, sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. Atkinson said afterward he did not have an update on the forward’s condition.

Whitehead returns

Isaiah Whitehead, who left Friday’s game after having been hit hard on the collarbone, was back in the starting lineup. Various bumps and bruises — physical and mental — are part of learning how to deal with the long NBA schedule.

Last year at this time, Whitehead was heading toward the final phase of Seton Hall’s schedule with an eye on the Big East Tournament, which his team won. This year, he has 31 games left.

“It’s a big part of what we’re trying to establish here with the Nets, our habits,” Atkinson said, adding that he tells the rookies to observe how veteran teammates Luis Scola and Randy Foye go about their jobs. “A lot goes into it: your recovery, how you’re sleeping, your diet. For a young guy who was in college last year and approaching this point of the NBA season, it’s a difficult task. That’s another reason we brought in a lot of veteran guys. They can set a good example.

“I think with young guys it takes some time to realize how you have to prepare, game after game. The best ones that I’ve seen are meticulous about their preparation. It’s not just practice. It’s off the floor, how they’re sleeping, what they’re eating. I think our young guys are improving in that area. They have a ways to go.”