When coach Kenny Atkinson replaced Sean Kilpatrick with Joe Harris in the starting lineup Thursday night in Indiana, it marked the 13th different starting lineup the Nets have used.

After the Nets’ 14th straight road loss, he went with his 14th different lineup against NBA champion Cleveland on Friday night at Barclays Center, replacing rookie point guard Isaiah Whitehead with former D-Leaguer Spencer Dinwiddie.

Before that change was announced, when asked what he liked about the addition of Harris, Atkinson said it was just one step in the process. “We’ve had some injuries,” he said. “I think we’re still searching, still looking at different lineups. It’s an ongoing thing. Right now, we’re still looking at guys in roles. When we have our whole roster completely healthy, it will be a little bit easier.”

Dinwiddie made his second career NBA start. “Any time you come into a new situation, a new culture, it’s not easy, obviously,” he said before the game. “But the guys around me have been great. Every teammate from one through 14 has been really nice, really helpful, the whole nine [yards]. They’ve made this easier.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who missed the Indiana game with right hip tendinitis, rejoined the team Friday night. Starting point guard Jeremy Lin (left hamstring strain) remains out for an undetermined period of time.

Cavs would get value in Korber

Last season, Atkinson was an assistant under Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, so he understands the value the Cavaliers would receive if they trade for Hawks three-point specialist Kyle Korver. (A deal was pending Friday night.)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s a great move,” Atkinson said. “We all make a mistake if we think Kyle is just a shooter. He’s a better all-around player than people think, he’s a better defender than people think, a better passer. He has a great IQ. He’s really going to help that team when playoff time comes.”

D-League Nets claim Hunter

The Long Island Nets claimed R.J. Hunter off waivers. He was the 28th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and was averaging 15.6 points with the Windy City Bulls.