CHICAGO — The good news about the health of Jeremy Lin is that his most recent injury to his left hamstring is not a recurrence of the same injury that sidelined him for 40 days earlier this season, and Nets general manager Sean Marks said, “The severity is not the same as the first one.”

Marks said Lin underwent evaluation on Wednesday by Nets medical staff and what he said were other sources to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in the third quarter of Monday’s home win over Charlotte. “It is a left hamstring strain, a different area to the first one,” Marks said. “it’s not the same injury. They’re not linked.”

Although Lin will undergo constant re-evaluation, Marks said the club will not provide a timeline for the injury or place a grade on the severity of it, but will provide timely updates on his progress in rehab. “I don’t think that’s fair to Jeremy to say you’re going to be out X amount, and then next thing you know, he’s under that sort of pressure to return then,” Marks said. “We all know how competitive he is and misses the game immensely.

“I’ve talked to him. He’s disappointed as he could be, but at the same time, I think he’s in good spirits. This is a great opportunity for other guys.”

Coach Kenny Atkinson echoed the “opportunity” theme that become a mantra of sorts for an organization that has been plagued by lineup instability due in large part to the number of injuries the Nets have sustained. Against the Bulls Wednesday night at United Center, rookie Isaiah Whitehead assumed Lin’s starting role as he did in the past, and Atkinson indicated he expects Spencer Dinwiddie and veteran Randy Foye to handle point guard duties as well.

Atkinson said it’s up to the coaches and veteran leaders to make sure the Nets remain resilient. “I think guys realize, ‘I better stay ready,’” Atkinson said. “That’s kind of where we are.”