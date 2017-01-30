HIGHLIGHTS Source: Only remainder of this season is guaranteed

Nets like former D-Leaguer’s success on three-pointers

MIAMI — Playing for his NBA career during two 10-day contracts with the Nets, Quincy Acy shot 11-for-17 from three-point range to show he fits their system. Acy was rewarded Monday when the club officially announced it has signed him to a multiyear contract.

According to an NBA source, only the rest of this season is guaranteed, but coach Kenny Atkinson left the clear impression that the physical, 6-7 forward might grow into a larger role. “We watched him in the D-League and saw he was starting to shoot the three and shoot it well,” Atkinson said Monday night. “That was part of the thinking in signing him. It’s early, but we’ll see over the long term if he can do it.”

This is Acy’s fifth NBA season, and the Nets are the former Knick’s fifth team, but after spending time in the D-League, the 26-year-old is grateful for a fresh start. “I’m going to try to make this my home,” Acy said.

Acy said Atkinson told him to improve his defense, make quicker decisions on offense and get in the best shape possible. “Right now, it’s strictly developmental,” Acy said. “They see me as a fit for this team and fit for the culture.”

Atkinson wants Falcons to win Super Bowl LI

After spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks, Atkinson is pulling for the Falcons to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. “Plus I’m a New York guy. I can’t go for [the Patriots],’’ he said. “I’ll say 28-26.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’m really happy for [quarterback] Matt Ryan. It’s great for Atlanta. He took a lot of criticism. I listened to all the talk radio — ‘He’s not good enough. [Offensive coordinator Kyle] Shanahan is terrible.’ The whole deal.

“You think of that as a coach because I’m sure that’s going to happen to me. It’s great to see that, guys going from being criticized to now they’re on top.”