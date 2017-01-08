Around 6:30 Saturday evening, Spencer Dinwiddie received a call from his agent telling him the Nets had passed the deadline for placing him on waivers, so, his contract for $726,672 will become fully guaranteed for the season on Tuesday. It was great news for the former D-Leaguer who spent parts of two previous seasons with the Pistons.

“Twitter kind of told me first,” Dinwiddie said with a smile after the Nets’ 105-95 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday at Barclays Center. “They’re all going like, ‘Dang, he didn’t get cut.’ I was kind of like, ‘Man, y’all, could we be like enthusiastic?’

“But it is what it is on that front. My agent called me and said, ‘You worked hard to get here. They like you. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep working and just try to establish yourself in the league.’”

Dinwiddie was solid off the bench Sunday with nine points, three assists and only one of the Nets’ 22 turnovers in 25 minutes. Asked why the Nets kept Dinwiddie, coach Kenny Atkinson said, “I like him defensively. He’s learning the offense . . . I like his IQ. I think he understands the game. He’s still a young player, which we love. He’s done a good job so far. I’m happy for him.”

Booker aggravates hip injury

Nets starting forward Trevor Booker had to leave the game in the third quarter with a left hip contusion. He returned at the end of the game but totaled just four points and four rebounds.

Booker said the injury dates back to a loss to Utah on Jan. 2. “I had a sore hip coming into the game,” Booker said. “I fell on it and made it worse. I think it’s a bone bruise. Nothing serious.” Booker said he hopes to play in the Nets next game Tuesday at home against Atlanta but can’t be certain.