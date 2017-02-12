The circus is coming to Barclays Center next week. So the Nets will be leaving Brooklyn after the All-Star break and seeing the country for a while, embarking on a high-wire, eight-game trip that tips off with a back-to-back set at mile-high Denver and miles-better Golden State.

The Nets are currently stuck in the NBA’s basement at 9-45, having dropped 12 straight games after winning to end an 11-game skid. They’re 2-23 on the road and 7-22 at Barclays, having fallen a franchise-record-tying 14 straight times on that home floor.

While they have maintained a positive attitude amid the negative results and know this season is about the rebuilding process, the Nets would love to snap their overall losing streak sooner than later. They have two home dates left before the break and the daunting trip, games against Memphis Monday night and Milwaukee Wednesday night.

“It’s just about pulling that win out, finally getting over the hump,” Trevor Booker said after practice Sunday. “Once that happens, it’ll be a big sigh of relief.”

They feel it’s coming. The Nets are encouraged by their improvement the last seven games, allowing an average of 105.9 points and losing every time by single digits, including three by five points or less.

“Of course, we want to win,” Booker said. “But at the same time, we’ve had some good games, some games we had chances to win, but we just couldn’t pull it out. But eventually I’m sure we’ll pull one out if we keep playing the defense that we’re playing.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

This will be their first time playing the 33-23 Grizzlies.

“I wouldn’t say [it’s a] sense of urgency,” Booker said. “I think we just keep trying to improve. I feel like we’re competing at a high level right now. If we just keep competing, everything else is going to take care of itself.”

The 108-99 loss to Miami Friday night was their 11th game with at least 20 turnovers. The Nets committed seven of their 22 against the visiting Heat in the fourth quarter.

“They turned the pressure up, and it became a real problem handling the ball and executing our offense,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

“The way you soften them up is being aggressive and driving the ball,” guard Randy Foye said.

Brooklyn Nets videos

Booker contributed three to the turnover tab, but he also contributed his fourth consecutive double-digit rebounding game. The seventh-year pro easily accepted his move from the first to the second unit six games ago and has excelled.

“That wasn’t a big deal,” Booker said. “Whatever they want to do, I’m totally fine with it. I’m just here to produce and just do my job.”