HIGHLIGHTS Fourth-quarter rally fizzles in sixth straight loss

Bogdanovic leads Nets with 16 points

MIAMI — Nets coach Kenny Atkinson’s message about the need to improve their defensive toughness was loud and clear, and they showed it by holding a streaking Heat team to 48 second-half points, but it wasn’t good enough. Miami thwarted the Nets’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt to score a 104-96 victory Monday night at American Airlines Arena.

It was the eighth straight win for the Heat (19-30) and the sixth straight loss for the Nets (9-39). Once again, the Nets struggled to control Miami guards Dion Waiters (19 points, nine assists) and Goran Dragic (20 points, eight assists), and James Johnson added 17 points off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic topped the Nets with 16 points, but they were a miserable 4-for-26 from three-point range. The five Nets starters all finished with negative plus-minus numbers ranging from -7 to -19, while the entire bench was on the positive side.

A 13-point third-quarter Heat lead shrank to four points early in the final period and stood at six when Atkinson put the Nets’ full starting unit back on the floor. If ever the Nets had a golden chance for payback, this was it, but they produced just two points before Atkinson put rookies Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead back in the game.

The Nets had a hard-nosed possession when three offensive rebounds finally led to a Trevor Booker basket the cut Miami’s lead to 95-90, and another tough basket in the paint by Booker pulled them within 97-93 with less than two minutes to play. But Goran Dragic hit two foul shots, and a LeVert turnover led to a missed three by Rodney McGruder that Johnson flushed with authority for a 101-93 advantage with 56.8 seconds left that proved too much for the Nets to overcome as they committed turnovers on their next three possessions.

Atkinson threatened lineup changes after poor defensive performances at Cleveland and Minnesota but went with the same starting lineup. “We’ve just had too much slippage lately,” Atkinson said. “One thing I really want to keep an eye on is our progression, how we’re going to finish this up the rest of this season. Where do we go? Right now, we’re trending really downward.

“I think it’s a priority because it’s worrisome right now, the slippage. We’ve got to get back to our principles and competing on the defensive end.”

When the Nets faced Miami last Wednesday at Barclays Center, they blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and allowed the Heat to shoot 70 percent in the final period. The scars from that game might have been fresh in the Nets’ minds, but it made no difference in the first half. The Nets were aggressive about getting to the rim in the first half, taking a whopping 36-20 edge in points in the paint in the process of building an 11-point second-quarter lead.

But once again, their defense let them down. With the starting lineup on the floor, the Nets yielded a 17-0 Heat run near the end of the first half. After allowing a couple baskets at the rim, the Nets sat back on defense and got burned from the outside on a three by Okaro White before Waiters scored eight straight points, including two threes. Two Bogdanovic foul shots cut the Heat’s halftime lead to 56-52 to halt the run momentarily.

But Whiteside had two baskets to ignite an 11-2 Heat surge opening the second half to push their lead to its high point at 67-54. At that point, Atkinson inserted the Nets’ kids — LeVert, Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson — and the tide shifted in the Nets favor as they trimmed the deficit as low as four points before the quarter ended with the Heat holding an 84-77 lead.