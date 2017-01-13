TORONTO — In the Nets’ world, when it rains, the levees break, and they are forced to swim for their competitive lives. In that sense, the sprained left knee that kept rookie point guard Isaiah Whitehead out of Friday night’s game against the Raptors at Air Canada Centre was a case of going from bad to worse.

Whitehead already replaced injured Jeremy Lin, who has played only 12 of the Nets’ 39 games. Spencer Dinwiddie, who began this season in the D-League, received the third NBA start of his career.

Asked about the depth problem at point guard, coach Kenny Atkinson said, “I think we do have depth. A guy like Randy Foye is a pretty good player, has been in the NBA. We’ll share the point guard position by committee — Spencer obviously, Randy will see some time, and Sean [Kilpatrick] again will play there. They’ve all got to chip in, get us into our stuff and defend.”

Atkinson said Whitehead is day-to-day with his injury, and will be re-evaluated Saturday in New York to determine his availability against Houston on Sunday at Barclays Center. “He took a pretty good shot,” Atkinson said. “He’s still sore.”

Positive film session

The Raptors game came on the heels of a 104-95 loss to the Pelicans in which the Nets were outscored 13-1 at the end. Atkinson took the high road. “We showed them clips this morning,” Atkinson said. “It was majority positive. Where we are, I thought the effort was darn good against New Orleans. I appreciate that and I respect that. We’re doing a lot of good stuff. Just watching that game again, I like our process, I like what we’re trying to do. But on a day like today, it’s more pick-me-up than berate them and be down with the team we’re playing.”