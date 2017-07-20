The Nets signed first-round pick Jarrett Allen Thursday.
The big man from Texas signed his rookie deal, a four-year contract for about $10 million. The last two years are team options.
The Nets selected Allen with the No 22 pick that they acquired when they sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards in February. The 6-11 Allen averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his only season at Texas.
Allen didn’t play in the Las Vegas Summer League because of a hip injury.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.