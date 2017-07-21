The Nets signed French League guard Yakuba Ouattara to a two-way contract Friday.
The 6-foot-3 Ouattara averaged 11.8 points and shot 51.4 percent from the field for AS Monaco Basket last season. Ouattara, 25, also made 40 percent of his three-pointers
The Ghana native has been playing professionally in France for the past four seasons and also has been a member of the French national team.
Teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts, and they don’t count against their 15-man roster. As a two-way player, Ouattara will play primarily for the Long Island Nets of the G-League, but he can spend up to 45 days with the Nets.
