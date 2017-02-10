HIGHLIGHTS Brooklyn loses 12th in a row and 23rd of last 24

Brook Lopez pops for 30 points but Nets commit 22 turnovers

Riding an 11-game losing streak, the Nets were living in a universe that was the polar opposite of the one inhabited by the Heat, who began the season 11-30 but were on a 12-game winning streak when they arrived Friday night at Barclays Center. Seeking enlightenment as to what lesson the Nets might learn from the Heat when they were desperate, a reporter asked Miami coach Erik Spoelstra what turned it around for his team.

The question elicited something approaching a sneer from the Miami coach, who said: “It wasn’t any particular moment. Everybody wants to focus on the streak. We’ve been talking about gradual incremental improvement every single day. Doing it in a profession and a society that wants microwave results is the biggest challenge.”

The Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson have a deep understanding of that challenge. For the sixth straight game, they played strong defense and fought to the wire, but they blew an 11-point third-quarter lead and then committed critical fourth-quarter turnovers that ignited the Heat’s closing 25-16 run for a 108-99 victory.

Trailing by two entering the final period, the Nets tied the game twice, the last with 7:38 to play on a jumper in the lane by Brook Lopez. But after a Lopez free throw on the next possession made it a one-point deficit, the nets committed three straight turnovers that led to six Heat points for a 91-84 lead. It was effectively game over at that point as the Nets got no closer than five the rest of the way.

Lopez led the Nets (9-45), who have lost 23 of their past 24 games, with 30 points and added eight rebounds; Randy Foye had 15 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 10. But the Nets committed 22 turnovers leading to 29 Miami points.

Playing without injured Dion Waiters, the Heat (24-30) got 26 points from James Johnson and 18 from Tyler Johnson off the bench, and starting point guard Goran Dragic had 21 points.

This was the third meeting in 17 days between the Nets and Heat. Miami overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit at Barclays on Jan. 25 and an 11-point second-quarter deficit Jan. 30 at American Airlines Arena during the Heat’s long winning streak. So Spoelstra warned his team not to take the Nets lightly, especially since Miami was without the hot-shooting Waiters, who sat out with an ankle injury.

“They’ve absolutely ran by us with their pace,” Spoelstra said of the Nets before tipoff. “We haven’t been ready for it. The same thing will happen tonight unless we’re absolutely dialed in and bringing it, a real ferocity to the game.”

The Heat got off to a fast start, hitting the first three three-pointers they lined up on their way to a quick 11-5 lead. But Lopez was the hottest player on the court by far. He scored 13 of the first 15 Nets points, including eight in a 10-0 run that gave them an early 15-11 lead.

From the end of the first quarter to early in the second, the Nets’ second unit put together a 26-15 extended run that ended with a three by Lopez when he returned to the floor to give them a 43-35 lead. The Heat narrowed that to one, but the Nets reached halftime with a 53-49 lead.

When the Nets opened the third quarter with a 14-7 run that included five points from Foye, they took a double-digit lead at 67-56 that was their third in three meetings with the Heat. But it was early in the third period, and they certainly were familiar with the Heat’s recuperative powers.

Sure enough, the Heat responded with an 18-5 run to end the period and regain a 74-72 lead. Tyler Johnson had seven points in that stretch, and James Johnson added six as the Heat relied on the winning habit it developed over the past month.