MINNEAPOLIS — In an ideal world, the Nets would have the ability to rebuild around a young core of high draft picks the way Minnesota has been able to do. But the Nets don’t have those tools in their box, and their makeshift roster was no match for the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine on Saturday night at Target Center.

That trio of lottery picks led six Timberwolves in double-figure scoring on their way to a 129-109 victory over the Nets, who got 25 points from center Brook Lopez and 34 points from the rest of their starting lineup.

Towns was an unstoppable force in the middle with 37 points and 13 rebounds. Wiggins added 23 points and LaVine had 20, shooting 6-for-10 from the field. The Timberwolves (18-29) also got 14 points from Ricky Rubio, 12 points and 10 rebounds from starter Gorgui Dieng and 18 points off the bench from Shabazz Muhammad.

The Nets’ bench had a big night with 50 points, but not big enough to offset Minnesota’s young stars. Sean Kilpatrick had another strong game with 14 points, rookie point guard Isaiah Whitehead had 10 points and eight assists and first-round rookie Caris LeVert added 11 points. Starters Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 10 as the Nets (9-38) lost for the 15th time in 16 games.

“I felt they dominated us,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We couldn’t stop them. I just don’t think our defense is acceptable. Our physicality is below average. We’ve got to find guys who want to defend and distribute the minutes accordingly.”

After losing the previous night in Cleveland with only 10 players available, the Nets’ manpower improved considerably with the return of starters Lopez (rest) and Trevor Booker (illness) as well as LeVert (rest). Despite losing to the Cavaliers Friday night, Atkinson was pleased with the Nets’ offensive execution and the way they shared the ball.

“We keep stressing habits,” he said. “Despite the results, it’s our habits, and we’re building habits, building a culture. I was thrilled last night how we moved it, how we shared it. I loved our pace, the ball was moving around. We’ve got to build on it tonight We’ll have our games where that doesn’t happen, but for the most part, we’re improving in that area.”

It was hard to tell at the beginning of Saturday night’s game as the T-Wolves took a 19-5 lead. Lopez scored the Nets’ first 10 points, including five in an 11-0 run that got them back into the game at 19-16. The problem for the Nets was that their starters produced only 20 first-half points. They reached the break trailing 63-55.

The Nets opened the third period with a 10-5 surge, including eight points from Lopez, to close the gap to three. They hung tough until late in the period, when the Wolves put together a 13-2 run to open a 16-point lead. Towns had the first six points in that span as the Nets were unable to control him.

The Nets’ failure to find any answers on the defensive end eventually doomed them.

Notes & quotes: Quincy Acy had five points in the final game of his second 10-day contract with the Nets and hit 11 of 17 three-pointers in 11 games. Atkinson sounded as if the Nets are giving serious consideration to signing Acy. “He gives us a physicality I think you need in this league,” the coach said. “He busts through screens; he’s not afraid of contact.”