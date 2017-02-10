HIGHLIGHTS Jeremy Lin misses 42nd game of season with Brooklyn

It’s the anniversary of his 38-point bust-out against Lakers

Jeremy Lin sat out his 42nd game of the season with his second hamstring injury Friday night at Barclays Center, and Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said there is no timetable for his return.

“Nothing, no date or anything,” Atkinson emphasized. “He’s working out on the court, but no timetable.”

When the Nets announced Jan. 23 that Lin had suffered a setback in rehab, they said it would be three to five weeks before he recovered. Three weeks is up Monday when the Nets face Memphis, and they have one more game Wednesday against Milwaukee before the All-Star break and don’t play again until Feb. 24 at Denver. That suggests Lin will be out at least that long.

But Atkinson cautioned: “I wouldn’t assume anything. He’s progressing. He’s working hard, improving every day, but we’re not going to put a date or a time on it.”

Friday was the fifth anniversary of Lin’s huge 38-point game for the Knicks in a win over the Lakers in which he outscored Kobe Bryant, who had 34 points. That was the fourth game of the two-month phenomenon known as “Linsanity” that Atkinson witnessed as a Knicks assistant.

“My memories of Linsanity are special,” Atkinson said. “It’s a great story, a guy who was clawing to make it in this league, an underdog story, just New York, the whole thing. A special guy, a special player.

“My hope is that there’s another chapter to this, and not necessarily ‘Linsanity.’ We brought Jeremy in for a reason, and we’re still excited that the small sample size we had was really positive. I’d love to say this can be chapter two. It doesn’t have to be ‘Linsanity’ per se, but just a guy that can play starting point guard in this league and be really productive. That’s my hope, and I know that’s Jeremy’s hope. Nets fans are excited about it, so I’m looking forward to when he gets back.”