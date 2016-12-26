Subscribe
    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates his game winning basket against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Nets vs. Hornets

    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 120-118, in an NBA matchup at Barclays Center on Monday, Dec. 26.

    Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets goes to the hoop in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Roy Hibbert #55 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Brook Lopez #11 and Sean Kilpatrick #6 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 and Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets react after a basket in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets contols
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets contols the ball in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets defends
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets defends against Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets controls
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets controls the ball in the first half against Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets follows
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets follows through on a shot in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets passes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets hits
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets hits the game winning shot over Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates his game winning basket against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets leaves
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets leaves a game in the third quarter of a game against the Charlotte Hornets after an injury on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop in the first half against Roy Hibbert #55 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 and Sean Kilpatrick #6 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 and Sean Kilpatrick #6 of the Brooklyn Nets react on the bench after a basket in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets draws
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets draws a foul in the first half against Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets drives
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets drives between Frank Kaminsky III #44 and Jeremy Lamb #3 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets draws
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets draws a foul in the first half against Roy Hibbert #55 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot in the first half against Cody Zeller #40 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a a shot in the first half against Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

