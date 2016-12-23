Nets vs. Cavaliers
The Nets fell to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 199-99, at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, Dec. 23.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue watches the second half of against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder, right, shoots under pressure from Brooklyn Nets' Anthony Bennett, second from right, in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson yells to players in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan McRae, right, looks to pass against Brooklyn Nets' Chris McCullough in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, dunks against Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic, from Croatia, in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder (20) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cleveland Cavaliers' Mike Dunleavy (3) is stopped from driving to the basket by Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin (7) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, bottom, and Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic, top, battle for the ball in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin (7) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin, center, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins, left, and LeBron James in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.