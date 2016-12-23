Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) grabs a pass (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) grabs a pass against Brooklyn Nets' Justin Hamilton (41) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Nets vs. Cavaliers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets fell to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 199-99, at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, Dec. 23.

    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue watches the
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue watches the second half of against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder, right, shoots under pressure
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder, right, shoots under pressure from Brooklyn Nets' Anthony Bennett, second from right, in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson yells to
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson yells to players in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan McRae, right, looks to pass
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan McRae, right, looks to pass against Brooklyn Nets' Chris McCullough in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, dunks against Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, dunks against Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic, from Croatia, in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers'
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Kay Felder (20) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Mike Dunleavy (3) is stopped from
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Mike Dunleavy (3) is stopped from driving to the basket by Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) in the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes around Cleveland
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin (7) drives against Cleveland
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin (7) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, bottom, and Brooklyn Nets'
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, bottom, and Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic, top, battle for the ball in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin (7) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin, center, drives between Cleveland
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin, center, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins, left, and LeBron James in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) passes around Cleveland
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Related Media

    LeBron James drives against Nets' Jeremy Lin in Cavaliers take 46-point lead in rout of Nets Warriors' Kevin Durant drives past Nets' Trevor Booker Nets’ Booker latest player to earn a night off

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.