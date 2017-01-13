Nets vs. Raptors
The Nets travel to Canada for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) drives between Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, lower left, and Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) scores past Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) drives against Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (92) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) protects the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.