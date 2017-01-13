Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 34° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NetsSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) protects the (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Nets vs. Raptors

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Nets travel to Canada for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is fouled
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) has his
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) drives between
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) drives between Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, lower left, and Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) scores past
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) scores past Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives against
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) has his
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) has his shot blocked by Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) drives against
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) drives against Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (92) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) protects the
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) protects the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead looks to pass Nets’ Isaiah Whitehead sits with sprained knee

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.