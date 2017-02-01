Knicks vs. Nets
The Knicks beat the Nets, 95-90, on Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Knicks lead the season series, 2-0.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the second half against Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the second half against Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks a lay up attempt from Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half as his team plays against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Randy Foye #2 of the Brooklyn Nets fouls Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the fourth quarter against Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Sasha Vujacic #18 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Sasha Vujacic #18 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the second half against Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kristaps Porzingis #6, Sasha Vujacic #18 and Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks react after a basket late in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the hoop during the first half against Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Sasha Vujacic #18 of the New York Knicks reacts after a three point basket in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks fouls Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after a basket in the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
