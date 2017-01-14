HIGHLIGHTS Sees success for his former D-League teammate

After playing four NBA seasons, Quincy Acy found himself in the NBA D-League for 12 games this season with the Texas Legends, where he got to know former Stony Brook star Jameel Warney. In the short time they were together, Acy, who starred at Baylor in the Big 12, came away impressed with the three-time MVP from the little America East Conference.

Lighting up at the mention of Warney’s name, Acy said, “Oh man, he’s a great player. He has an unbelievable post-up game. He’s a hard worker, and he’s a great guy. I loved interacting with him. He’s real funny. The sky’s the limit for him.

“He’s a bit undersized at the center position at 6-8, but I think he has a chance to make a lot of money. He should probably get a chance in the NBA, and if he doesn’t, he’ll have a great life overseas because he has an unbelievable post-up game.”

Through his first 19 games with the Legends, who are affiliated with the Dallas Mavericks, Warney was averaging 15.0 points on .548 shooting with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

There was a time when Warney’s ability in the low post would have been prized in the NBA, but the game is changing and many teams are asking their big men to develop their perimeter skills and hit three-pointers to stretch opposing defenses. That’s not the game played by Warney, whose shooting range doesn’t go much beyond 15-18 feet.

“That’s probably his setback right now, but the league changes so fast,” Acy said. “When I came into the league, there were post-up players everywhere just five years ago. And I wasn’t going to be able to play the four position (power forward). Now, all you see is fours my size and my type (6-7, 240). The league changes quick. He’ll probably get a shot one day if he keeps working.”

Stony Brook recently announced plans to retire Warney’s No. 20, and Acy said he came across that news on his Twitter feed. “I’m going to have to hit him up and tell him congratulations and give him a hard time,” Acy said with a laugh.