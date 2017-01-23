Nets vs. Spurs
The Nets fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 112-86, on Monday at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic passes the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks on after he is charged with a technical during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin looks on from the bench sidelined with a hamstring injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson passes the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead spins with the ball defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez holds onto a rebound against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson passes the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks to shoot surrounded by San Antonio Spurs defenders during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin and center Brook Lopez look on from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green attempts to keep the ball inbounds past Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks on before a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin looks on from the bench sidelined with a hamstring injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.