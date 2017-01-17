Nets vs. Raptors
The Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors, 119-109, on Tuesday at Barclays Center.
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates a teammates three point shot as he looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (92) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Barclays Center.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets knocks the ball away from DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors waits for the opening tipoff against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors grabs the loose ball in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after he is hit in the face by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Justin Hamilton #41 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot as DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Head coach Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors directs his players in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after he is hit in the face by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after he draws the foul in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors reacts after he is called for a foul in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets tries to get the ball from DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors grabs the rebound before Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Trevor Booker #35 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot as Lucas Nogueira #92 of the Toronto Raptors defends at the Barclays Center on Jan. 17, 2017 in Brooklyn.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.