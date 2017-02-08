Nets vs. Wizards
The Nets fell to the Washington Wizards, 114-110, in overtime Wednesday at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic attempts a three-point jump shot defended by Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shoots for a basket past Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson puts up a shot defended by Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris drives the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick shoots a free throw aWashington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead drives against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives into the paint against Washington Wizards guard John Wall in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin looks on from the bench against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin embraces Nets center Brook Lopez at the start of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris controls the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez runs up court against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker drives against Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez misses a three-point shot attempt against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots for two points past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots a free throw against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert puts up a shot for two points against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead controls the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scores on a jump shot as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic drives in the paint against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez and Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson looks on during a timeout against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is fouled under the basket by Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin looks on from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is fouled under the basket by Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez shoots for two points past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez looks on during a foul shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.