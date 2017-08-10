D’Angelo Russell has yet to put on his Nets uniform, but he joined a few of his new teammates to create his first memorable moment in his new city.
Playing alongside Isaiah Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the Dyckman Park summer tournament in Manhattan, Russell nailed a game-winner that sent the packed park into a frenzy.
Russell took the ball up court in the closing seconds of a tied game. With the crowd taking over the backcourt behind him, Russell sized up his defender before firing a game-winning three.
The guard is getting a quick start with his new teammates after arriving from the Lakers with Timofey Mozgov in a trade for Brook Lopez this summer. According to Overtime, Russell’s game-winner gave the team an 80-77 victory. Whitehead led the team with 33 points.
