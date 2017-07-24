At the end of his workout with the Knicks in late May, Luke Petrasek glanced at the bench and saw Phil Jackson observing. A few weeks later, Petrasek took a photo with Magic Johnson after working out for the Lakers.

The former Northport and Columbia star also worked out for the Kings and Nets. Though those workouts have not led to an NBA contract — Petrasek was not selected in the 2017 NBA Draft — the 6-10 forward has appreciated every moment as he has pursued his dream of playing basketball professionally.

“The whole thing was pretty surreal,” Petrasek said, referring to the NBA pre-draft workouts. “I really just tried to go hard and take advantage of every moment because I knew workouts like that come once in a lifetime. I wanted to make sure I didn’t have any regrets going out of them, and I’m really happy with how the process is going.”

Petrasek was one of the top performers Monday evening at Basketball City during the RBA Showcase, an event run by the Roslyn-based agency RBA Sports for G League scouts to observe unsigned talent. Former Roslyn and Manhattan star George Beamon, former Hofstra guard Zeke Upshaw and former SUNY Old Westbury standout Jamail Stanley also participated.

Gary Forbes, who played for the Nuggets in 2010-11 and Raptors in 2011-12, suited up as well.

Petrasek showcased his smooth lefthanded shooting stroke, his passing and his improving ability to put the ball on the floor. At one point, he used a head fake to get his defender in the air and drove baseline for a dunk, adjusting in the air as an incoming help defender flew by.

“Both games I felt like I was doing what our team needed me to do to win,” he said. “First game I just had good looks, wide-open looks. My teammates were feeding me and I was just playing with them, trying to get everybody involved.”

Petrasek said he and his agent, Roslyn native B.J. Bass, have been evaluating opportunities throughout the summer.

“For the past week, I’ve really just been focusing on this G League showcase,” Petrasek said. “I really wanted to show everything I’ve been working on this summer. From here I’m just going to stay focused, keep working out and see where it takes me.”

Petrasek, who led Northport to the Long Island Class AA Championship, averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a senior at Columbia. He shot 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Beamon eyes options for 2018

After playing for Thor AK in Iceland last season, George Beamon said he is keeping his options open for 2017-18.

“I don’t know right now, but I’ve some things coming up,” said Beamon, who played in the G League in 2014-15 and Canada in 2015-16. “Maybe even G League again if I get the right situation in there. I’m talking to some guys. Wherever God puts me, I’m just happy to play the game, do what I love and get paid to do it. What more could a kid want?”