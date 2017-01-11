Thunder vs. Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) tries to block a shot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (R) of Turkey in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (R) of Spain goes for a rebound against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (L) of New Zealand in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (R) tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen, right, shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) and center Steven Adams (12) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies players Chandler Parsons (R) and Marc Gasol (bottom) of Spain try to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) of New Zealand in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 11 January 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Thunder center Steven Adams is at left.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) gestures after being fouled during the second quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
