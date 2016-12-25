Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.

Steven Adams scored 22 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points for the Thunder, who shot 51.2 percent while winning their third straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had won three of five, including wins at Chicago and Atlanta.

Semaj Christon's 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Thunder a 57-53 lead.

Westbrook had 17 points at halftime, then made 4 for 6 shots and dished out five assists in the third quarter. Adams added 12 points in the third to help Oklahoma City take an 86-75 edge into the fourth.

Westbrook's driving layup and free throw pushed the Thunder's advantage to 99-86 midway through the fourth, and his lob to Adams for a one-handed dunk pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 16.

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine, left, is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines, right, on the way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan yells instructions to his team as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cameron Payne #22 reacts during the first half of a NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook #0 forces Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio #9 to pass the ball during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) defends as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) reacts after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, goes up for a dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, left, reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter #11 tries to look past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jordan Hill #27 during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells instructions to his team as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook #0 tries to force his way around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio #9 as he looks for a shot during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins #22 shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow #2 during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis #3 drives past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng #5 for two points during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) (Credit: AP / Alonzo Adams) Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

(Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells instructions to his team as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)