Spurs vs. Bulls
SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-100 on Sunday after nearly blowing a hot start.
Kawhi Leonard added 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Parker had 13 points and eight assists.
Chicago rallied from a 20-point deficit to lead by three points midway through the third quarter but could not sustain the push, taking its third straight loss.
Parker had nine points in the final quarter while San Antonio improved to 9-4 at home after losing three of its first four at the AT&T Center.
Dwyane Wade led the Bulls with 24 points, including 10 in the final quarter. Jimmy Butler added 19 points, and every Chicago starter except Rajon Rondo scored in double figures. Rondo was held to six points and two assists in 30 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Patty Mills #24 of the San Antonio Spurs congratulates Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs during a time-out in game against the Chicago Bulls at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Doug McDermott #11 of the Chicago Bulls dunks over Jonathon Simmons #17 of the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls defends against a driving Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls fights off Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs for a loose ball at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks in front of Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a basket against the Chicago Bulls at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO,TX - DECEMBER 25: Patty Mills #24 of the San Antonio Spurs defends against Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls as does David Lee 10 of the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls takes practice shots before their game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on December 25, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9), of France, drives around Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, of Spain, shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio.
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) chases the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in San Antonio.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.