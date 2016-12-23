Spurs vs. Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 106-101, on Thursday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
San Antonio Spurs' Jonathon Simmons, left, looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Clippers' Marreese Speights defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, center and teammates wear colorful T-shirts in honor of Craig Sager during warmups for an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers' Brandon Bass, right, gets a rebound against San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, center, drives under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers' Luc Richard Mbah a Moute during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
San Antonio Spurs' David Lee, left, dunks past Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, left, and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, second from right, vie for the ball with San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green and Tony Parker, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.