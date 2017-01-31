Subscribe
    BasketballSports

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) drives (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Spurs vs. Thunder

    Updated

    The San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

    Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes)

    Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs takes time to greet fans before the start of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AT&T Center on January 31, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, evades
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, evades San Antonio Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots during
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) attempts
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) attempts to shoot as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks to pass as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, right, shoots
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, right, shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) drives
    (Credit: AP / Darren Abate)

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

