Thunder vs. Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, left, thoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook watches during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Domantas Sabonis defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, right, knocks the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, center, of New Zealand, hangs on to the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio and Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter, center, of Turkey, can't reach the rebound between Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Andrew Wiggins during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
