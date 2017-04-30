Western Conference quarterfinals Game 7: Jazz vs. Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz easily eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday with a 104-91 victory, winning the first-round playoff series 4-3.
George Hill and Derrick Favors added 17 points apiece in Utah's first postseason victory since 2010.
The Jazz advanced to face top-seeded Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors swept Portland 4-0 and have been waiting since Wednesday to find out their next opponent.
Game 1 is Tuesday in Oakland.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, center, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, and forward Derrick Favors defend during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
JJ Redick #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles past Dante Exum #11 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, left, of France, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan defends during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce defends during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Raymond Felton #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles through Boris Diaw #33, and Raul Neto #25 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers rebounds the ball from Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz leaves the game after his third foul during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dante Exum #11 of the Utah Jazz steals the ball from Jamal Crawford #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, dunks as Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, left, and guard Chris Paul watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Austin Rivers #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers lays up the ball during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce defends during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum, left, of Australia, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul defends during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Austin Rivers #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles past Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz guard George Hill, right, drives past Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz battles DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers for a rebound during the first half of Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles.
